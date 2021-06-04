USD/JPY consolidates near two-month tops, holds comfortably above 110.00 mark

- USD/JPY was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Friday.
- Thursday’s upbeat US data continued underpinning the USD and extended some support.
- Nervousness ahead of NFP benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped any meaningful upside.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the European session. The pair was last seen hovering around the 110.25-20 region, just below the two-month tops set earlier this Friday.
Following the previous day's strong positive move, the pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase amid some nervousness ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The NFP report will be one of the most important pieces of economic data that would set the tone for the upcoming FOMC meeting later this month. This, in turn, kept a lid on the recent optimism, which extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, concerns that an extension of the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery acted as a headwind for the JPY. This, along with a modest US dollar strength, helped limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair. The USD remained well supported by Thursday's upbeat US macro data, which indicated that the US recovery is gathering pace and fueled speculations that the Fed may bring forward the timeline for tapering its bond purchases.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for additional gains. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that the USD/JPY pair has found acceptance above the key 110.00 psychological mark. However, bulls might still wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move, possibly towards YTD tops, around the 110.95 region touched in March.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|110.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.24
|Daily SMA50
|109.22
|Daily SMA100
|107.71
|Daily SMA200
|106.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.32
|Previous Daily Low
|109.54
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
