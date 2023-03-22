USD/JPY consolidates around mid-132.00s, just below weekly high ahead of the Fed

- USD/JPY lacks any firm direction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band.
- A subdued USD price action acts as a headwind; a positive risk tone lends some support.
- Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the highly-anticipated FOMC decision.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's rally of over 150 pips and oscillates in a narrow band below the weekly high touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair trades around the 132.55-132.60 area during the early European session, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and is widely expected to deliver a smaller 25 bps rate hike. Moreover, the recent collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - fueled speculations that the US central bank might even cut interest rates during the second half of the year. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement, the updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the post-meeting press conference.
Investors will look for fresh cues about the future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the USD languishes near its lowest level since February 14 touched on Tuesday and acts as a headwind for the major. That said, a stable performance around the equity markets undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and lends some support to the pair.
The Fed on Sunday unveiled an enhanced seven-day dollar swap to add liquidity into the monetary system. Moreover, the news that UBS will rescue Credit Suisse in a $3.24 billion deal helps ease fears of a full-blown global banking crisis and boosts investors' confidence. This led to a strong rally across the global equity markets since the beginning of this week. This, along with a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|132.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.93
|Daily SMA50
|132.53
|Daily SMA100
|134.95
|Daily SMA200
|137.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.63
|Previous Daily Low
|131.04
|Previous Weekly High
|135.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.56
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
