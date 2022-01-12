USD/JPY collapses below 115.00 after hot US CPI figures amid falling US T-bond yields

- The USD/JPY drops 100-pips in the North American session.
- The market was positioned for a higher US inflation reading, per the reaction weakening the greenback.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bullish despite Wednesday’s pullback towards a four-month-old upslope trendline.
On Wednesday, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US inflation reached a level not seen since 1982, the USD/JPY plunges, exchanging hands at 114.60 at the time of writing.
Hot US CPI reading fail to boost the greenback as US T-bond yields slide
Broad US dollar weakness is due to the market participants’ expectations of the US CPI inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December rose by 7.0%, higher than the 6.8% estimations, but it did not come as higher than market positioning. That is witnessed by the market reaction, sending the US 10-year Treasury yield down almost two-basis points, sitting at 1.727%, while the US Dollar Index just breached under the 95.00 handle for the first time since November 15, 2021.
In the meantime, the so-called Core CPI number for the same period, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, rose by 5.5%, a tenth up from the 5.4% foreseen by analysts.
Putting US consumer inflation figures aside, the USD/JPY trader’s focus turns to Thursday. The Japanese economic docket will feature the Machine Tool Orders (YoY). Across the pond, the US economic docket will feature the Producer Price Index for December, Initial Jobless Claims (IJC), and Fed speaking, led by the Vice-Chairwoman nomination of Lael Brainard. She will appear at the US Senate Banking Committee.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
With US consumer inflation data on the rearview mirror, the USD/JPY dipped near a four-month-old bullish trendline, drawn from September 2021 cycle lows, which passes above the 50-day moving average (DMA), which lies at 114.24.
Fundamentally and technically driven, the USD/JPY is upward biased. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside well below the spot price, in a bullish order, meaning the shorter-time frame is above the longer-time ones.
That said, USD/JPY’s pullbacks could be viewed opportunities for USD bulls if that is the case. The following support lies at the above-mentioned trendline, around the 114.35-45 area at press time. A breach of the latter would expose the 50-DMA at 114.24, followed by 114.00
To the upside, the pair’s first resistance would be 115.00. A break above the psychological double-zero level would expose November’s 24 of 2021, daily high at 115.52, followed by a challenge of the YTD high at 116.35.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|115.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.82
|Daily SMA50
|114.22
|Daily SMA100
|112.89
|Daily SMA200
|111.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.68
|Previous Daily Low
|115.12
|Previous Weekly High
|116.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.95
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.1400 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD extended its rally in the early American session and climbed above 1.1400 for the first time mid-November. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is fueling the pair's upside. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as expected.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3700 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours on Wednesday and closes in on 1.3700. The greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as anticipated.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure despite a better market mood
The American dollar is weaker across the FX board, maintaining the bright metal afloat and near its weekly high, just above the 1,820 level. XAU/USD peaked at $1,825.43 a troy ounce following the release of US inflation figures.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.