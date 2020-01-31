USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains just above 109.00 mark, lacks follow-through

- USD/JPY built on the overnight recovery from three-week lows and edged higher on Friday.
- Improving risk sentiment weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and remained supportive.
- The uptick lacked any strong buying interest and warrants some caution for bullish trades.
The USD/JPY pair climbed back above the 109.00 mark during the Asian session on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying interest.
The pair caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week and built on the previous session's late recovery move from three-week lows amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand.
USD/JPY supported by receding fears of coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared the coronavirus a global health emergency but also backed China's efforts to contain the outbreak. This calmed fears of a global pandemic and helped revive investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
Apart from a modest risk-on flow, bullish traders further took cues from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with a mildly positive tone surrounding the US dollar further collaborated to the pair's follow-through recovery on Friday.
Despite the positive move, the pair remained well below weekly tops and capped below 50-day SMA resistance. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond the mentioned hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and Chicago PMI – will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|108.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.39
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.75
|Daily SMA200
|108.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.09
|Previous Daily Low
|108.58
|Previous Weekly High
|110.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.17
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.64
