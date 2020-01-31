USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains just above 109.00 mark, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY built on the overnight recovery from three-week lows and edged higher on Friday.
  • Improving risk sentiment weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and remained supportive.
  • The uptick lacked any strong buying interest and warrants some caution for bullish trades.

The USD/JPY pair climbed back above the 109.00 mark during the Asian session on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying interest.

The pair caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week and built on the previous session's late recovery move from three-week lows amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand.

USD/JPY supported by receding fears of coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared the coronavirus a global health emergency but also backed China's efforts to contain the outbreak. This calmed fears of a global pandemic and helped revive investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

Apart from a modest risk-on flow, bullish traders further took cues from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with a mildly positive tone surrounding the US dollar further collaborated to the pair's follow-through recovery on Friday.

Despite the positive move, the pair remained well below weekly tops and capped below 50-day SMA resistance. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond the mentioned hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and Chicago PMI – will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.05
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 108.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.39
Daily SMA50 109.21
Daily SMA100 108.75
Daily SMA200 108.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.09
Previous Daily Low 108.58
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

