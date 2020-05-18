USD/JPY clings to modest gains above 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Monday.
- The prevalent risk-on mood, Japanese GDP report undermined the safe-haven JPY.
- Worsening US-China relations, subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further gains.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher during the Asian session on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within a four-day-old trading range.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's optimistic comments about the US economy over the weekend.
The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further pressured by data showing that the domestic economy sank into recession during the first quarter of 2020. In fact, Japan’s economic activity shrank 0.9% QoQ and 3.4% YoY in the January-March quarter.
However, worsening US-China relations kept a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the US Commerce Department on Friday moved to block chip supplies to Huawei Technologies and the subsequent reports flagged a possible retaliation by China.
This comes on the back of growing fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections, which should continue to hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets. This make it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the incoming trade-related headlines might influence the broader market risk sentiment and play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|107.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.08
|Daily SMA50
|107.64
|Daily SMA100
|108.48
|Daily SMA200
|108.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.43
|Previous Daily Low
|106.86
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760
Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.
EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.
GBP/USD struggles amid Brexit, virus concerns
GBP/USD is struggling to recapture 1.21 amid fraught Brexit talks and the UK government's issues with dealing with the virus. Speculation about negative interest rates from the BOE is rife.
WTI bulls eye yearly resistance line above $30.00
WTI June Futures extend two-day winning streak to highest levels since March. A downward sloping resistance line from early-January on the bulls’ radars. Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate declines.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.