USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 108.00 mark

- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and assisted USD/JPY to regain traction.
- The prevalent USD selling might cap gains, warranting some caution before placing any bullish bets.
- A sustained move beyond the 108.00-108.10 region needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering around daily tops, near the 107.80-85 region.
Following the previous day's two-way price moves, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and tested the top end of a two-week-old trading range. The upbeat market mood undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the recent optimism about the easing of lockdown restrictions across the worlds, which further fueled hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, largely offset concerns about worsening relations between the US and China.
It is worth recalling that report on Monday indicated that China ordered state-run agricultural companies to pause purchases of some US farm goods including soybeans. The report further noted that China halted American cotton and corn imports, while some pork purchases have also been delayed.
On the other hand, the bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated in the wake of the widespread protests in dozens of American cities over the death of George Floyd. A broad-based USD weakness held bulls from placing any aggressive and might cap any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair.
There isn’t any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics/broader market risk sentiment. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 108.00-108.10 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|107.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.28
|Daily SMA50
|107.72
|Daily SMA100
|108.34
|Daily SMA200
|108.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.86
|Previous Daily Low
|107.38
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
