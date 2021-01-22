USD/JPY clings to gains above mid-103.00s, upside seems limited

- A modest pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/JPY to gain some traction on Friday.
- A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might cap gains for the major.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the 103.65-70 region.
Following the previous day's consolidative price move near two-week lows, the pair regained traction on the last trading day of the week and was supported by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. That said, a combination of factors might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair.
A sharp pullback in the equity markets could lend some support to the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status. Given that a lot of positive news was already priced in the markets, investors opted to take some profits off the table amid renewed concerns about the economic fallout from the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the global flight to safety was reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the US PMI prints for some short-term trading impetus. This, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, will play a key role in influencing the safe-haven JPY and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|103.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.57
|Daily SMA50
|103.83
|Daily SMA100
|104.53
|Daily SMA200
|105.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.67
|Previous Daily Low
|103.33
|Previous Weekly High
|104.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.53
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.01
