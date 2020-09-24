USD/JPY climbs to one-week tops and retreats, slightly up around 105.40 area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY turned positive for the fourth consecutive session and shot to fresh one-week tops.
  • Coronavirus jitters, worries of an economic slowdown continued benefitting the greenback.
  • The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and capped any further gains for the pair.

The USD/JPY pair edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the 105.40 region, just below one-week tops set earlier this Thursday.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 105.20 area and moved into the positive territory for the fourth consecutive session amid sustained US dollar buying interest. Growing fears about an economic slowdown amid the ever-increasing coronavirus cases continued boosting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

The market worries were further fueled by Thursday's release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. According to the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL), 870K Americans filed unemployment-related benefits during the week ended on September 19th as against 866K previous (revised higher from 860K) and 843K expected.

However, the prevalent risk-off environment – as depicted by indications of a weaker opening in the US equity markets – extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, coupled with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, has kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.

Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of New Home Sales data. A scheduled testimony by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment will assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.44
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 105.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.68
Daily SMA50 105.94
Daily SMA100 106.7
Daily SMA200 107.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.5
Previous Daily Low 104.88
Previous Weekly High 106.17
Previous Weekly Low 104.27
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.25

 

 

