USD/JPY climbs to one-week tops and retreats, slightly up around 105.40 area

- USD/JPY turned positive for the fourth consecutive session and shot to fresh one-week tops.
- Coronavirus jitters, worries of an economic slowdown continued benefitting the greenback.
- The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and capped any further gains for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the 105.40 region, just below one-week tops set earlier this Thursday.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 105.20 area and moved into the positive territory for the fourth consecutive session amid sustained US dollar buying interest. Growing fears about an economic slowdown amid the ever-increasing coronavirus cases continued boosting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
The market worries were further fueled by Thursday's release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. According to the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL), 870K Americans filed unemployment-related benefits during the week ended on September 19th as against 866K previous (revised higher from 860K) and 843K expected.
However, the prevalent risk-off environment – as depicted by indications of a weaker opening in the US equity markets – extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, coupled with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, has kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of New Home Sales data. A scheduled testimony by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment will assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|105.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.68
|Daily SMA50
|105.94
|Daily SMA100
|106.7
|Daily SMA200
|107.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.5
|Previous Daily Low
|104.88
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
