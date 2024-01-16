USD/JPY climbs above 147.00 as US Treasury yields rise, and BoJ rate hike expectations wane

- USD/JPY pair ascends and gains 1.04%, driven by higher US Treasury bond yields and global risk aversion sentiment.
- Fed Governor Waller's cautious approach to rate cuts influences market expectations, reducing March rate cut bets from 78.9% to 63%.
- Japanese economic data shows producer prices rising, but cooling core CPI projections may hold back BoJ from tightening monetary policy.
The US Dollar (USD) gains traction against the Japanese Yen (JPY) bolstered by a rise in US Treasury bond yields amid a risk aversion environment. That, along with Japanese economic data revealed during the month, brushing aside the chances for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to raise rates has faded. Therefore, the USD/JPY trades at 147.18, gains 1.04%.
US Dollar gathers steam bolstered by yields, Fed’s Waller comments
The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is climbing more than ten basis points, up at 4.06%, sponsored by worldwide central bankers pushing back against rate cuts, a tailwind for the Greenback (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of rivals, climbs 0.70%, up at 103.39.
In the meantime, Federal Reserve’s Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed is closing to reach its 2% goal, and adding that even though he supports rate cuts, the US central bank shouldn’t rush to ease policy until it is clear that lower inflation would be sustained. He said the Fed should proceed “methodically and carefully,” adding that he “sees no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past.” Consequently, traders pared bets that the Fed would cut rates in March from 78.9% to 63%.
Data-wise, the US economic docket featured the New York Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index for January, which plunged to -43.7, below forecasts of -5 and a December reading of -14.5
On the Japanese front, prices paid by producers in December rose on a monthly basis by 0.3%, exceeding forecasts of 0%, and the annual basis slid to 0% from 0.3%. The data comes ahead of Friday’s inflation data, with the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) expected to cool down from 2.5% to 2.3% YoY, as foreseen by analysts. If the data continues to cool down, that might refrain the BoJ from normalizing monetary policy, despite BoJ’s Governor Ueda's comments that he’s confident that Japan would emerge from a deflationary mindset.
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.2
|Today Daily Change
|1.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|145.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.38
|Daily SMA50
|146.03
|Daily SMA100
|147.37
|Daily SMA200
|143.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.94
|Previous Daily Low
|144.87
|Previous Weekly High
|146.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.42
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.27
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.73%
|0.65%
|0.38%
|1.02%
|0.99%
|0.91%
|0.68%
|EUR
|-0.73%
|-0.07%
|-0.32%
|0.30%
|0.27%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.65%
|0.07%
|-0.26%
|0.37%
|0.34%
|0.24%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.39%
|0.34%
|0.27%
|0.63%
|0.60%
|0.52%
|0.29%
|AUD
|-1.00%
|-0.29%
|-0.36%
|-0.64%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.34%
|JPY
|-1.00%
|-0.27%
|-0.38%
|-0.62%
|0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.32%
|NZD
|-0.89%
|-0.18%
|-0.24%
|-0.50%
|0.12%
|0.11%
|-0.23%
|CHF
|-0.68%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.29%
|0.33%
|0.32%
|0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
