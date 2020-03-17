USD/JPY climbs above 107 as USD strength continues to dominate FX markets

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Retail Sales fell more than expected in February.
  • US Dollar Index extends rally above 99.50 on Tuesday.
  • 10-year US T-bond yields rebound, Wall Street opens in green.

The USD/JPY pair edged higher during the early American session on Tuesday and rose above the 107 handle. As of writing, the pair was up 1.1% on the day at 107.02.

Markets ignore US data

The data from the US showed that Retail Sales in February declined by 0.5% to fall short of the market estimate for an increase of 0.2%. However, Industrial Production in the same period rose 0.6% unexpectedly to help the greenback preserve its strength.

More importantly, heightened worries over a funding shortage amid strong demand in the face of a liquidity squeeze lift the USD higher against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 1.55% on the day at 99.50.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory to make it difficult for the JPY to attract investors. Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is adding more than 8% to help the pair preserve its bullish momentum on Tuesday.

During the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, Trade Balance data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.97
Today Daily Change 1.10
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 105.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.97
Daily SMA50 108.92
Daily SMA100 108.93
Daily SMA200 108.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.96
Previous Daily Low 105.15
Previous Weekly High 108.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.18
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

