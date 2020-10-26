USD/JPY: Buyers stay on sidelines despite reports BOJ to downgrade inflation forecasts

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY trade unchanged as US index futures decline 0.30%. 
  • BOJ is expected to downgrade inflation forecasts this week, but immediate action unlikely. 

USD/JPY's recovery from Wednesday's 0.85% decline has been anemic even though reports are doing the rounds that the Bank of Japan (BOJ)  expected to cut its growth and price forecasts for the current fiscal year at this week's monetary policy meeting. 

"It's [growth] somewhat weaker than three months ago," three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. 

However, prospects of downward revision of the growth and inflation forecasts have failed to entice yen sellers. The USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 104.68. So far, the recovery from Wednesday's low of 104.34 has been restricted near 104.90. 

While the Japanese central bank is expected to downgrade inflation expectations, it is unlikely to announce additional easing. That explains the muted reaction from yen sellers. 

Besides, surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the US are threatening to derail global economic recovery and currently weighing over the US stock futures and helping the anti-risk currencies like the yen avoid losses. 

Should the risk aversion worsen, USD/JPY may suffer a deeper decline toward support at 104.00 (Sept. 21 low). 

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.71
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 104.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.42
Daily SMA50 105.61
Daily SMA100 106.2
Daily SMA200 107.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.94
Previous Daily Low 104.55
Previous Weekly High 105.75
Previous Weekly Low 104.34
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

