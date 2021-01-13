USD/JPY bounces off lows, trades with modest losses around 103.65-70 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY edged lower for the second straight session on Wednesday amid a softer USD.
  • Retreating US bond yields turned out to one of the key factors weighing on the greenback.
  • The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit losses.

The USD/JPY pair managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground to near one-week lows and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the 103.65-70 region.

The pair extended this week's retracement slide from one-month tops, around the 104.40 region and witnessed some follow-through selling through the Asian session on Wednesday. The downtick was sponsored by a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which undermined the US dollar demand.

In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond eased further from the highest level in almost a year in reaction to the overnight comments from Fed officials. Policymakers toned down talks of tapering the asset purchase program and reiterated that the policy is going to stay supportive.

That said, expectations of a larger government borrowing could limit the ongoing pullback in the US bond yields. Investors have been pricing in prospects for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 following the Democratic sweep in the US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia.

Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery and boosting investors' confidence.

The combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to rebound around 20 pips from daily lows, through the uptick lacked any strong follow-through. Market participants now look forward to the release of latest US consumer inflation figures for some meaningful trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.7
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 103.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.48
Daily SMA50 103.97
Daily SMA100 104.7
Daily SMA200 105.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.33
Previous Daily Low 103.72
Previous Weekly High 104.09
Previous Weekly Low 102.59
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto gains above 1.22 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD holds onto gains above 1.22 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, holding onto gains stemming from the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde and Fed officials are set to speak. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness

GBP/USD rises to 1.37 amid dollar weakness, BOE hawkishness

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, just shy of the 2021 peak. The dollar is retreating alongside falling bond yields while the pound holds onto gains related to the BOE's reluctance to set negative rates. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region

Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session amid a softer tone around the USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the greenback and benefitted the non-yielding metal. The bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven commodity.

Gold news

US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away

US CPI December Preview: Markets take the Fed's cue and look away

Inflation in the US has been stable for five months since prices recovered from the lockdown collapse. Prices are expected to rise slightly in December but is there no discernible pressure to return to their pre-pandemic levels.

Read more

Dollar index snaps three-day winning streak

Dollar index snaps three-day winning streak

The dollar index fell by 0.41% on Tuesday, ending a three-day winning run, which saw the battered index rise from 89.32 to 90.73, tracking an uptick in the US treasury yields. A strong dollar will be a key theme to watch out for in 2021, according to a fund manager.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures