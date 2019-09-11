According to Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, USD/JPY remains above the mid-August high at 106.98, a daily chart close above which has confirmed a bottoming formation with the July and August highs at 108.99/109.32 thus still being in focus.
Key Quotes
“En route are the early June low at 107.81 and the six month resistance line at 108.06. Minor support sits at the 105.74 current September low. Good support below the 105.74 low can be spotted between the midand late August lows and the 200 month moving average at 115.05/104.38. Further down sits the January low at 104.10.”
“Failure at 104.10 would target the 2016 low at 99.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slipping below 1.1050, awaits ECB
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1050 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB rate decision. The US dollar regains poise across the board amid trade optimism and firmer Treasury yields.
GBP/USD reverses a dip below 1.2350 amid upbeat Brexit news
Fresh bids emerged below 1.2350, allowing a bounce in GBP/USD back towards six-week tops of 1.2384 following UK Business Secretary's upbeat remarks on the Irish backstop. Markets await the Brexit negotiations amid lack of macro news.
USD/JPY continues scaling higher, hits fresh multi-week tops
The USD/JPY pair climbed to fresh six-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold trades with modest gains around $1490 level, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over four-week lows.
Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade
Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility.