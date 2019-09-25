USD/JPY: Better bid amid reports China to boost purchases of US farm products

- USD/JPY is extending gains amid easing of US-China trade tensions.
- China is planning to buy more US farm products, according to Xinhua news agency.
- US Treasury yields, however, remain flatlined and could cap the upside in the USD/JPY pair.
The already bid USD/JPY is extending gains on reports that China is planning to buy more US farm products as a goodwill gesture ahead of the next month's high-level trade talks.
China's move comes after the decision by the US to exempt hundreds of products from a 25% duty imposed by President Trump on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The risk assets are responding positively to the latest developments on the trade front. Notably, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.20% gain.
That could be the reason behind the drop in the anti-risk JPY. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 107.33, representing 0.26% gains on the day. The currency pair added 20 pips to hit a session high of 107.43 in the last one hour, having defended 107.00 in the overnight trade.
The gains, however, could be short-lived if the US yields extend Tuesday's drop. It is worth noting that the 10-year yield is currently flatlined at 1.65%, despite the uptick in the S&P 500 futures, having dropped by seven basis points on Tuesday.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|107.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.25
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.89
|Daily SMA200
|109.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.8
|Previous Daily Low
|106.96
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.43
