USD/JPY: Better bid amid reports China to boost purchases of US farm products

USD/JPY is extending gains amid easing of US-China trade tensions.

China is planning to buy more US farm products, according to Xinhua news agency.

US Treasury yields, however, remain flatlined and could cap the upside in the USD/JPY pair.

The already bid USD/JPY is extending gains on reports that China is planning to buy more US farm products as a goodwill gesture ahead of the next month's high-level trade talks.

China's move comes after the decision by the US to exempt hundreds of products from a 25% duty imposed by President Trump on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The risk assets are responding positively to the latest developments on the trade front. Notably, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.20% gain.

That could be the reason behind the drop in the anti-risk JPY. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 107.33, representing 0.26% gains on the day. The currency pair added 20 pips to hit a session high of 107.43 in the last one hour, having defended 107.00 in the overnight trade.

The gains, however, could be short-lived if the US yields extend Tuesday's drop. It is worth noting that the 10-year yield is currently flatlined at 1.65%, despite the uptick in the S&P 500 futures, having dropped by seven basis points on Tuesday.

Technical levels