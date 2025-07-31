For a brief period this morning, market commentators mused that the BoJ could announce the next rate hike of the cycle as soon as October. That conclusion was drawn from what appeared to be a slightly more hawkish then expected outcome to today’s BoJ policy meeting. This speculation was quickly quashed by comments from BoJ Governor Ueda in his press conference suggesting that he does not see the BoJ as being 'behind the curve' on policy tightening. Nor does he see the 'fog suddenly lifting' over the outlook for trade, Rabobank's FX analyst Jane Foley reports.
USD/JPY nears 150.00 as BoJ signals caution on rate hikes
"The BoJ’s updated ‘Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices’ highlights the uncertainties facing policy makers. While the BoJ’s estimate for CPI inflation has been revised higher, the statement also warns that 'Japan's economic growth is likely to moderate, as trade and other policies in each jurisdiction lead to a slowdown in overseas economies and to a decline in domestic corporate profits and other factors'. Having initially dipped lower in Asian hours this morning, USD/JPY has pushed higher and is currently breathing down the neck of USD/JPY150.00."
"USD/JPY has not held above the 150.00 level since April. Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement at the start of that month led to an unleashing of USD negative sentiment, that may now have run its course. While the USD remains the weakest performing G10 currency in the year to date, it is the best performer relative to its peers in July. This suggests that rotation out of US assets that characterised market activity in the first five months of this year has turned. I"
"In light of this week’s short-covering support for the USD, we have edged our 1 month forecast for USD/JPY higher to 148.00. On the assumption that the market maintains the view that the BoJ is likely to hike rates around the turn of the year we expect USD/JPY to push back to 145.00 on a 3-month view."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its gains near 1.1430 post-US data
EUR/USD now recedes from earlier tops and returns to the 1.430 zone on Thursday, keeping alive its daily rebound on the back of the vacillating price action in the US Dollar. The pair manages to reverse part of the recent weakness as investors continue to digest the Fed’s decision and data from the US labour market and PCE readings.
GBP/USD drops to fresh multi-month low near 1.3200
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-May near 1.3200. The US Dollar regathers its strength after a technical correction, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot as investors await mid-tier data releases.
Gold clings to recovery gains near $3,300
After losing about 1.5% on Wednesday, Gold recovers modestly and stays in positive territory at around $3,300 on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrects lower after rising sharply on hawkish Fed tone and upbeat US data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin extends consolidation as whale buying, regulatory clarity boost sentiment
Bitcoin price has been consolidating within the $116,000-$120,000 range for 16 days. Whale wallets continue their buying spree and OTC balance reaches record lows. JPMorgan and Coinbase sign a deal to link customers’ bank accounts to their crypto wallets directly.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.