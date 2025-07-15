Further US Dollar (USD) strength is not ruled out against Japanese Yen (JPY); negative divergence suggests any advance is unlikely to break above 148.05. In the longer run, USD view remains positive; overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance, and 148.05 may not come into the picture so soon, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
USD view remains positive
24-HOUR VIEW: "USD soared to a high of 147.51 last Friday. Yesterday (Monday), we indicated that 'while further USD strength is not ruled out, any advance is likely part of a higher range of 146.75/147.60.' We pointed out that USD 'is unlikely to break clearly above 147.60 or below 146.75.' However, after dipping to a low of 146.84, USD rose and broke above 147.60, reaching a high of 147.78. While we still do not rule out further USD strength, apparent negative divergence suggests any advance is unlikely to break above the major resistance at 148.05. Support is at 147.40; a break below 147.20 could potentially trigger a deeper pullback."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned positive on USD one week ago, 08 Jul, when it was at 146.15 (see annotations in the chart below). Tracking the subsequent advance, we pointed out the following yesterday (14 Jul, spot at 147.70): 'While we maintain our positive view, overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance, and the next major resistance at 148.05 (near last month’s high) may not come into the picture so soon. However, if USD breaks below 146.30 (‘strong support’ level), it would mean that USD is not strengthening further.' We stand by our view but are raising the ‘strong support’ level to 146.70."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after US producer inflation data
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains and trades slightly above 1.1600 on Wednesday. Softer-than-expected producer inflation data from the US makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.3400 after rising on UK CPI prints
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3400 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Hot CPI inflation data from the UK supports Pound Sterling, while the US Dollar finds it difficult to outperform its rivals after June PPI readings, allowing the pair to keep its footing.
Gold clings to recovery gains above $3,330
Gold benefits from the souring risk mood and trades above $3,330 after closing the first two days of the week in negative territory. Retreating US Treasury bond yields after soft US producer inflation data supports XAU/USD as markets await comments from Fed officials.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.