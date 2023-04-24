USD/JPY aims to surpass 134.50 as BoJ Ueda warns Japan CPI peaking sooner

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has stretched its recovery above 101.80 as upbeat preliminary S&P PMI data released last week has strengthened the need of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Going forward, the United States Durable Goods Orders data will be keenly watched. March Durable Goods Orders data is expected to expand by 0.8% vs. a contraction of 1.0%. An upbeat Durable Goods Orders data will indicate strong forward demand, which could propel the need for labor further.

Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are continuously adding losses in the Asian session as anxiety among investors is soaring. As quickly as the quarterly result season is picking up pace, investors are getting more stock-specific, portraying a cautious market mood.

BoJ Governor claimed that the impact of higher imported prices has passed on to households more than expected. Also, Japan's property prices are not expected to get excessively overvalued. An absence of any trigger for Japan’s inflation might result in softening in the upcoming period. BoJ Ueda has refrained from defining the time period required for tweaking Yield Curve Control (YCC).

The USD/JPY pair is making efforts for recapturing the immediate resistance of 134.50 in the Tokyo session. The major has got strength as new Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kauo Ueda has reiterated the need for keeping monetary policy expansionary. BoJ Ueda is strongly supporting the continuation of the decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy on the expectation that Japan’s inflation will peak sooner.

