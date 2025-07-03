- USD/JPY jumps nearly 1% after robust US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations.
- The US economy added 147,000 jobs in June, while the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declined to 4.1%.
- BoJ’s Takata signals rate hike pause is temporary, says Japan is near 2% Inflation goal.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data lifts the Greenback and reinforces policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
The USD/JPY surged sharply during the early American session following the release of the strong US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which reignited demand for the US Dollar. The pair is currently trading around 145.00, up nearly 1% on the day, after drifting in a narrow range through most of the Asian and European sessions.
The latest US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report came in stronger than expected, with the economy adding 147,000 jobs in June, beating forecasts of 110,000 and slightly above the 144,000 jobs added in May. The Unemployment Rate edged down to 4.1% in June 2025 from 4.2% in May, defying market expectations of a rise to 4.3%.
Initial Jobless Claims also came in better than expected, falling by 4,000 to 233,000 in the week ending June 28. However, Average Hourly Earnings came in weaker than anticipated, signaling some easing in wage pressures despite the strong jobs numbers.
The stronger employment figures reinforced the narrative of economic resilience in the US, leading markets to dial back expectations for a near-term Fed rate cut. Treasury yields moved higher in response, boosting the US Dollar and driving fresh upside in USD/JPY as traders reassessed the path of US monetary policy.
Meanwhile, comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Hajime Takata offered a cautiously hawkish tone but failed to shift near-term sentiment in favor of the Yen. Speaking on Thursday, he emphasized the need to resume interest rate hikes following a temporary pause, stating that the central bank is currently in a “wait and see” phase to assess the broader impact of U.S. trade measures on Japan’s economy. “My view is that the BoJ is currently only pausing its policy interest rate hike cycle,” he said, suggesting that the ultra-loose stance should eventually be phased out.
Takata said Japan is “close to achieving” the BoJ’s 2% inflation target, aided by robust corporate earnings, a tightening labor market, and solid wage growth. While he acknowledged that high uncertainties remain—particularly regarding U.S. trade policy and President Trump’s sweeping tariffs announced on April 1—he maintained that the central bank should resume rate hikes after a short “wait and see” period to assess the broader economic impact.
Looking ahead, attention shifts to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report, scheduled for release later on Thursday. Markets anticipate a slight improvement in service sector activity, with forecasts indicating a reading of around 50.5. A stronger-than-expected print could reinforce confidence in the US economic outlook and further support the US Dollar, especially after the upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls data. On the other hand, a weaker reading may raise concerns about slowing momentum in the services sector and could trigger a mild pullback in USD/JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows near 1.1720 post-Payrolls
EUR/USD trades with marked losses still in the 1.1730-1.1720 region on Thursday on the back of the continuation of the recovery in the US Dollar. Firmer results from US Nonfarm Payrolls also lend legs to the Greenback after the US economy added 147K jobs in June.
GBP/USD bounces off lows below 1.3600 on firm NFP
GBP/USD trades well on the defensive just above the 1.3600 barrier on the back of the strong move higher in the Greenback, underpinned by firmer-than-expected figures from the US Nonfarm Payrolls in June (+147K). Also weighing on the British Pound are the steady concerns surrounding the UK fiscal scenario.
Gold recedes to daily lows around $3,330 after US NFP
Gold prices struggle to regain upside impulse on Thursday, hovering around the $3,330 zone per troy ounce amid a strong rebound in the Greenback and following better-than-expected prints from the US Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of June
Injective extends gains as Testnet goes live amid rising demand for tokenized stocks
Injective rises 5% at press time Thursday, following the 11.50% surge from the previous day on the back of Injective Protocol's Testnet going live. Amid the rising buzz around tokenized stocks, the Testnet launch boosted the optimism around the future of the platform and its token, with Open Interests in the derivatives market hitting a 30-day high of $170 million.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.