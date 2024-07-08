USD/INR trades with mild losses amid Fed rate cut hopes, falling crude oil prices

Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.

The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.

The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is '..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.

The Indian Rupee trades on a stronger note on the day. The uptrend of the USD/INR pair prevails in the long term as it is above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. In the near term, the pair has been capped within the familiar trading range for a couple of months already since March 21. The further consolidation looks favourable as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50-midline, indicating neutral momentum. The first bullish target to watch for USD/INR is 83.60, a high of July 4. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at the record time of 83.75. A decisive break above this level will see a rally to the 84.00 psychological level. On the flip side, the potential support level is located at 83.35, the 100-day EMA. A breach of this level will expose the 83.00 round mark, followed by 82.82, a low of January 12.

The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthens on Monday. The expectation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut the interest rate in September has lifted the INR. Lower US interest rates could boost capital flows into higher-yielding emerging market assets, benefiting the Indian Rupee. Additionally, the decline of crude oil prices from a four-week high supports the local currency and helps to alleviate the INR’s depreciation, as India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer. Nonetheless, the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand amid the cautious mood might undermine the INR. Looking ahead, investors await the Fed's Chair, Jerome Powell , who will testify on Tuesday. The attention will shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for June, which is due on Thursday.

