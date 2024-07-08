USD/INR trades with mild losses amid Fed rate cut hopes, falling crude oil prices

- The Indian Rupee gains ground in Monday’s early European session.
- Fed rate cut hopes and lower crude oil prices support the INR.
- The renewed US Dollar (USD) demand might limit Indian Rupee’s gains.
The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthens on Monday. The expectation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might cut the interest rate in September has lifted the INR. Lower US interest rates could boost capital flows into higher-yielding emerging market assets, benefiting the Indian Rupee. Additionally, the decline of crude oil prices from a four-week high supports the local currency and helps to alleviate the INR’s depreciation, as India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.
Nonetheless, the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand amid the cautious mood might undermine the INR. Looking ahead, investors await the Fed's Chair, Jerome Powell, who will testify on Tuesday. The attention will shift to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for June, which is due on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains strong amid positive Indian economic outlook
- "Asian FX took a breather on the back of broad US Dollar weakness ... the risk for Asian currencies, though, remains skewed to the downside, with the Fed staying patient," said Lloyd Chan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.
- Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday, with BSE Sensex slipping 161 points to 79,8835 points, while the Nifty50 index fell slightly by 0.06% to 24,310.
- Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) continued to show strong buying interest in Indian equities with net inflows of about $1 billion in the first week of July 2024, data with depositories showed.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in stronger than expected, adding 206K net new jobs in June, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday. The previous month saw a sharp downside revision to 218K from the initial reading of 272K.
- The US Average Hourly Earnings declined to 3.9% YoY in June, compared to the previous reading of 4.1%. The Unemployment Rate rose to 4.1% for the first time since December 2021.
- Financial markets are now pricing in a nearly 77% chance of a rate cut from the Fed in September, up from 70% before the US employment report, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Technical analysis: USD/INR continues oscillating within a range
The Indian Rupee trades on a stronger note on the day. The uptrend of the USD/INR pair prevails in the long term as it is above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
In the near term, the pair has been capped within the familiar trading range for a couple of months already since March 21. The further consolidation looks favourable as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50-midline, indicating neutral momentum.
The first bullish target to watch for USD/INR is 83.60, a high of July 4. Further north, the next hurdle is seen at the record time of 83.75. A decisive break above this level will see a rally to the 84.00 psychological level.
On the flip side, the potential support level is located at 83.35, the 100-day EMA. A breach of this level will expose the 83.00 round mark, followed by 82.82, a low of January 12.
US Dollar price in the last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.84%
|-1.24%
|-0.23%
|-1.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.69%
|-0.62%
|EUR
|0.84%
|-0.39%
|0.61%
|-0.20%
|0.75%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|GBP
|1.23%
|0.40%
|1.00%
|0.19%
|1.14%
|0.55%
|0.61%
|CAD
|0.24%
|-0.60%
|-1.01%
|-0.82%
|0.15%
|-0.45%
|-0.39%
|AUD
|1.04%
|0.21%
|-0.21%
|0.81%
|0.96%
|0.36%
|0.43%
|JPY
|0.09%
|-0.74%
|-1.15%
|-0.13%
|-0.93%
|-0.59%
|-0.54%
|NZD
|0.68%
|-0.16%
|-0.57%
|0.45%
|-0.36%
|0.61%
|0.06%
|CHF
|0.62%
|-0.21%
|-0.61%
|0.39%
|-0.40%
|0.53%
|-0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBI FAQs
The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is '..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.
The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.
Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.
