USD/INR trades with mild losses ahead of India GDP, US PCE releases

- Indian Rupee posts modest gains in Friday’s Asian session.
- The downbeat US economic data and uncertainty of Trump's policies weigh on the US Dollar.
- Traders brace for India’s Q1 GDP and US April PCE inflation reports, which are due later on Friday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) gains ground on Friday, snapping the three-day losing streak. The downbeat US economic data and concerns that a US court ruling would change the outlook for US tariffs undermine the US Dollar (USD). A decline in crude oil prices provides some support to the Indian currency, as India is the world's third-largest oil consumer.
However, the renewed importer USD bids during the month-end could help limit the pair’s losses. Traders will closely watch India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) due later on Friday. On the US docket, the US April Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report will take center stage. Also, the final reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment and the Chicago of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be published.
Indian Rupee remains firm as traders await key economic data
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India’s real GDP growth at 6.5% for the financial year 2025-26 amid global uncertainties.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 24 climbed to 240K, compared to the previous week of 226K (revised from 227K), according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This figure came in above the market consensus of 230K.
- Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 26K to reach 1.919M for the week ending May 17.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly said late Thursday that the central bank needs a modestly or moderately restrictive policy to keep bringing down inflation.
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan stated the monetary policy is in a good place, adding that risks to employment and inflation goals are ‘roughly balanced.’
USD/INR’s bearish outlook remains in play
The Indian Rupee trades in positive territory on the day. The negative outlook of the USD/INR remains intact, characterized by the price holding below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. Further consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline.
The initial support level for USD/INR emerges at 84.78, the low of May 26. Red candlesticks below the mentioned level could drag the pair lower to 84.61, the low of May 12. The next downside target to watch is 84.00, the psychological level and the lower limit of the trend channel.
On the bright side, the key upside barrier is located in the 85.60-85.70 zone, representing the 100-day EMA and the upper boundary of the trend channel. A solid break above this level could open the door for a run toward 86.10, the high of May 22.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after disappointing Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and heads toward 0.6400 in the Asian session on Friday. The pair is weighed down by disappointing Australian Retail Sales and Building Permits data. Further, a pause in the US Dollar decline also undermines the pair ahead of US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY reverses hotter Tokyo CPI-led sell-off, looks to 144.00 again
USD/JPY is rebounding toward 144.00 in Friday's Asian trading, reversing hotter-than-expected Tokyo CPI-led sell-off. Strong inflation print reaffirmed BoJ rate hike bets and underpinned the Japanese Yen. However, buyers quickly jumped back on a tepid US Dollar upswing and prospects of US-Japan trade talks.
Gold price holds above $3,300 as bulls turn cautious ahead of US PCE data
Gold price ticks lower following the overnight solid bounce from the $3,245 area or a one-week low. However, the near-term bias appears tilted in favor of bullish traders. US fiscal concerns, geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets, and a weaker US Dollar should act as a tailwind for the Gold price ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
XRP holds steady despite Webus's $300 million offering to launch XRP reserve
Ripple's XRP saw a slight downtick of 0.5% on Thursday after Webus International (WETO) announced plans to launch an XRP reserve through non-equity funding worth up to $300 million. The development follows VivoPower (VVPR) securing a $121 million private offering to launch its XRP treasury strategy.
Court cracks the tariff dam: Markets surf the euphoria wave
Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific. In a blow to Trump’s tariff-centric economic blueprint, the U.S. Court of International Trade slammed the brakes on his sweeping global levies — ruling that the President had overreached.