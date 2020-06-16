USD/INR to trade at 74.00 by end of 2020 – ANZ

The USD/INR pair is at 76.21 as the rupee has underperformed in recent weeks due to the higher absorption of foreign currency flows by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, economists at ANZ Bank see the rupee appreciating thanks to Indian stable external postion and RBI’s next actions.
Key quotes
“India faces weakness in its economic growth, public finances and financial system. However, its solid external position is a diamond in the rough. We estimate that the current account, basic and overall balance of payments are all in surplus at this stage and supportive of a stronger rupee.”
“Surpassing USD 500 billion, India has now become the fifth-largest holder of FX reserves globally. The scale of intervention represents a change in the RBI’s FX policy. The current strategy can continue but not with the same aggression, in that, there is room for modest appreciation for the INR.”
“The RBI has in the past, acknowledged the adverse implications of sterilisation in India. In the current environment of risk aversion in the domestic financial system, this problem is likely to be more acute than in the past. So, we think this will eventually lead the RBI to becoming a little more inclined to allow the INR to move with its regional peers.”
“We now forecast USD/INR to end 2020 at 74.00 with further gains to 72.00 by end 2021. As always, the statutory warning on the pack is that the global risk environment needs to be reasonably stable.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, advancing as markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is set to show improvement and US retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold: $1735 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls
The solid recovery staged by Gold (XAU/USD) from near 1700 levels lost leg once again below the critical resistance at 1735, as the prices look to extend the reversal heading into European trading. Cautious Powell, weak US data to help bulls clear $1735?
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.