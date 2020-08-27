USD/INR to head towards 73.50 by year-end – ANZ

Economists at ANZ Bank expect modest appreciation pressures to continue to guide USD/INR to 73.50 by end-2020. RBI’s strong FX intervention is the only major hindrance to material rupee appreciation.
Key quotes
“India’s external position is set to improve further, with a sizeable current account surplus in Q2 and likely also in Q3 2020. In addition, FDI flows remain robust, whereas portfolio flows have turned positive. While debt flows continue to be positive at the margin, equity inflows of $5.5bn month-to-date has made overall flows supportive of INR appreciation. A balance of payments surplus this year is therefore highly likely.”
“While the pandemic is an evolving risk for domestic growth and asset prices, we believe much of the downturn in growth will be felt in Q2 2020. A nascent recovery is underway and the Q2 GDP print will likely be the trough. Unless growth slumps deeper than what markets already factor in (a 5-7% decline for the full-year), further rupee underperformance on this account is unlikely. The virus trajectory will be key for this outlook.”
“Persistent FX intervention by the RBI has been the key reason for the INR failing to appreciate materially. FX reserves now stand at $538bn, a $40bn increase since early June with the central bank having mopped up much of the inflows.”
“On balance, we feel that while appreciation pressures are strong on the rupee, large-scale FX intervention continues to be a limiting factor in the near-term. We expect USD/INR to slowly march lower towards 73.50 by December 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.