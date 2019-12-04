USD/INR technical analysis: Greenback failed breakout above 71.90 against Indian rupee

USD/INR fails to break above the 71.90 resistance.

USD/INR is set to remain trapped in a tight range in the medium term.

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market formed a bull flag in November and now the price is consolidating above the 71.20 swing low.

USD/INR four-hour chart

The break above the 71.90 resistance failed as the bears rejected the price quite strongly. The market seems to trapped in the 7120-71.90 range in the medium term.

Additional key levels