USD/INR technical analysis: Greenback failed breakout above 71.90 against Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  •  USD/INR fails to break above the 71.90 resistance.
  • USD/INR is set to remain trapped in a tight range in the medium term.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market formed a bull flag in November and now the price is consolidating above the 71.20 swing low.
 

USD/INR four-hour chart

 
The break above the 71.90 resistance failed as the bears rejected the price quite strongly. The market seems to trapped in the 7120-71.90 range in the medium term.

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.502
Today Daily Change -0.2840
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 71.786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6394
Daily SMA50 71.2426
Daily SMA100 71.0251
Daily SMA200 70.2405
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.826
Previous Daily Low 71.5275
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.712
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6415
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6003
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4147
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3018
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8988
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.0117
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.1973

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

