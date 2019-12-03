USD/INR Technical Analysis: Can the buyers revisit the 72.30 level ?

USD/INR is starting December trading in a tight range.

The level to beat for bulls is the 71.90 level.

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market created a bull flag in November and now the price is consolidating below the 72.00 handle.

USD/INR four-hour chart

A break above the 71.90 resistance can lead to an acceleration towards the 72.30 level in the medium term. However, a breach below 71.60 on a daily basis can see the currency pair retrace down to the 71.25 support level.

Additional key levels