USD/INR stalls recovery just shy of 71.00 ahead of US data

- The spot recovered in tandem with the US dollar index.
- 71.00 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
- Trade deal optimism fades as US data takes centre stage.
USD/INR is seen consolidating the recovery from a new five-week low of 70.68 reached on Wednesday, as the bears continue to guard the 71 barrier.
The comeback in the spot can be mainly attributed to broad-based US dollar rebound from nearly weekly lows, as the greenback regained poise amid fading optimism over the US-China phase one trade deal. Markets remain wary over the effectiveness of the trade deal, as several thorny issues still remain unaddressed amid talks of phase two negotiations getting underway.
The Indian rupee shaved-off early gains fuelled by increased foreign fund inflows and gains in the domestic equity markets, as the prospects of the US-China trade relations improve following the phase one trade deal.
The latest drop in the rupee to near 71.95 low vs. the US dollar is also due to downbeat India’s exports data. India's exports declined 1.8% in December to $27.36 billion, registering fifth straight monthly fall. Meanwhile, the Indian traders ignored the latest report that India is considering drafting a new law to safeguard foreign investment that would aim to attract more capital from overseas.
Markets now look forward to the US Retail Sales data for fresh dollar trades, as the US-China trade matter likely takes a back seat.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.8625
|Today Daily Change
|0.1178
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|70.745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2607
|Daily SMA50
|71.3522
|Daily SMA100
|71.2689
|Daily SMA200
|70.4972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.14
|Previous Daily Low
|70.6825
|Previous Weekly High
|72.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.8485
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.8573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.9652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.5717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.3983
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.1142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.0292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.4867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
