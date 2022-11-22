- USD/INR is facing barricades in an attempt of overstepping the immediate hurdle of 82.00.
- A significant jump in demand for US Durable Goods could lift interest rate guidance.
- A decline in India’s retail inflation might force the RBI to a lower rate hike.
The USD/INR pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in the Asian session after a juggernaut rally in the past few trading sessions. The asset is oscillating in a narrow range of 81.60-81.90 as anxiety among investors is escalating ahead of the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data.
Market mood is delivering mixed responses amid the unavailability of any potential trigger that could guide investors for a decisive move. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is struggling to move above the immediate hurdle of 107.60. Also, the US Treasury yields have lost their reins led by weak odds for a bigger rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its December monetary policy meeting.
The 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering around 3.82% as chances for 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Fed have dropped below 20%, as per the CME FedWatch tool.
As per the preliminary estimates, the US Durable Goods Orders are likely to improve by 0.4%, similar to their prior release. An improvement in demand for durable goods could add to distress for Fed chair Jerome Powell. The US central bank is continuously giving its blood and sweat to slow down consumer spending as it will force companies to trim their prices for ultimate products. An increment in durable goods demand could force the fed to continue its policy-tightening measures.
On the Indian rupee front, a decline in inflation for October month is easing interest rate projections for the December monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The inflation rate has eased to 6.77% after printing a high of 7.41% led by a slowdown in a price rise for food items. As per the estimates, the RBI will hike its repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.6646
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0780
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|81.7426
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.8171
|Daily SMA50
|81.6261
|Daily SMA100
|80.6115
|Daily SMA200
|78.7016
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.941
|Previous Daily Low
|81.5202
|Previous Weekly High
|81.8516
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.4685
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4276
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.014
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.7803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.6809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.5282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.3137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.1072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.949
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.1555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6600 amid China's covid woes, ahead of RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is defending mild gains above 0.6600, as markets remain wary amid surging covid cases in China. The latest retreat in the US Dollar is cushioning the downside in the pair. Investors await RBA Governor Lowe's speech for fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0260, upside looks likely as risk-off impulse eases
EUR/USD has turned sideways after retreating from 1.0225 as traction is returning to risk-sensitive assets. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers has started weighing on US Treasury yields. The ECB is expected to slow down its pace of hiking interest rates.
Gold rebounds inside weekly bearish channel, Covid, Treasury yields in focus
Gold price prints the first daily gains in four around $1,745 during early Tuesday morning. In doing so, the bright metal cheers the broad US Dollar retreat amid a likely sluggish day ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Wednesday.
Top 3 Altcoins to watch going into 2023: Safepal, Lido Dao, Uniswap
The Crypto Total Market Cap has fallen to 750 million dollars. DEX tokens could witness a bid after the result of the Centralized FTX Exchange scandal. SFP, LDO and UNI are DEX tokens in the market that have shown strength despite the market's overall demise.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.