USD/INR Price News: Rupee grinds near 81.90 as India growth optimism supersedes easy inflation woes

- USD/INR remains sidelined after snapping three-day downtrend the previous day.
- IMF expects India to lead global growth numbers, softer CPI appears already priced in.
- Downbeat US inflation numbers, unimpressive Fed Minutes weigh on US Dollar.
- Risk catalysts, more inflation clues eyed for clear directions.
USD/INR remains indecisive around 81.90 during early Thursday, following its first daily fall in four the previous day. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair traces the broad market moves amid a light calendar and mixed macros.
The USD/INR pair’s fall on Wednesday could be linked to the downbeat US data and Fed Minutes, as well as comparatively better Indian numbers. Also fueling the Rupee are hawkish statements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
On Wednesday, India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March slipped beneath market forecasts of 5.80% to 5.66%, versus 5.44% prior, whereas Industrial Output and Manufacturing Output improved for February. That said, India’s Industrial Output grew 5.6% versus 5.1% expected and 5.2% prior whereas the Manufacturing Output also rose by 5.3% in February compared to 0.2% expected and 3.47% previous readings.
On the other hand, IMF terms India as one of the fastest growing economies in the world even as it cuts New Delhi’s 2024 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast. That said, the global lender estimates the Asian nation to grow by 5.9% in the current fiscal year versus 6.1% anticipated previously.
That said, the US CPI dropped to the lowest level since May 2021, to 5.0% YoY in March from 6.0% prior and versus 5.2% market forecasts. However, the annual Core CPI, namely the CPI ex Food & Energy, improved to 5.6% YoY during the said month while matching forecasts and surpassing 5.5% prior.
Further, the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting also challenged the Fed hawks by stating that the expectations for rate hikes were scaled back due to the turmoil in the banking sector. “Several Federal Reserve policymakers last month considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks and a forecast from Fed staff that banking sector stress would tip the economy into recession,” mentioned Reuters.
It’s worth noting that the latest comments from the Fed policymakers, including San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly and Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin, suggest easing inflation and challenges to the hawkish Fed, as well as for the US Dollar.
Elsewhere, firmer prices of Oil, India’s major import item, join the geopolitical fears emanating from China and North Korea to prod the USD/INR bears of late.
Amid these plays, US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured after falling the most in three weeks the previous day whereas S&P 500 Futures print mild gain while snapping a three-day downtrend. Further, the US Treasury bond yields remain indecisive at the latest. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields snapped a three-day uptrend with mild losses to around 3.40% while the two-year counterpart also eased to 3.96% by marking the first daily negative in five.
Moving on, Friday’s India trade deficit numbers will join more clues of the US inflation and Fed talks to entertain USD/INR traders moving forward.
Technical analysis
USD/INR seesaws within a one-month-old symmetrical triangle, currently around 82.20 and 81.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.
GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.
Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data
Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.
Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security
Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.
Core inflation pressures remain elevated
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.