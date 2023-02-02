USD/INR Price News: Rebounds from below 81.70 as USD Index finds cushion around 100.50

- USD/INR has shown a rebound move as the USD Index has gauged an intermediate cushion around 100.50.
- Fresh signals of a decline in inflation projections indicate that the Fed might pause the rate hike cycle.
- The Indian government has trimmed its fiscal deficit target to 5.9% of GDP below the prior target of 6.4%.
The USD/INR pair has rebounded after dropping to near 81.65 in the Asian session. The asset has found demand as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown signs of a pullback move after refreshing its nine-month low at 100.50. The USD Index is still in an extremely negative trajectory, therefore, the pullback move could be capitalized as a selling opportunity by the market participants.
S&P500 futures are holding the majority of their extra gains recorded in the Tokyo session above the stellar gains recorded on Wednesday, portraying that the risk-appetite theme is extremely solid. The demand for US government bonds is declining, which has pushed 10-year US Treasury yields above 3.41%.
In its interest rate decision, the Federal Reserve (Fed) slowed down its policy tightening pace again to 25 basis points (bps) after slowing it already to 50 bps in December’s meeting. Fed chair Jerome Powell has confirmed that the policy tightening cycle will continue for now as the central bank wants to strengthen itself in the battle against inflation. While the street is expecting that the Fed might pause its interest rate hiking spree due to the availability of various evidence of further inflation softening.
On the Indian rupee front, Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failed to provide strength to the Indian equities. According to the Fiscal Budget 2023-24, the administration has increased the scale of tax slabs, which will support individuals having annual earnings up to Rs. 7 lakhs. Apart from that, the government has trimmed the Fiscal Deficit target to 5.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the 6.4% announced in the prior period. A lower fiscal deficit target might strengthen the Indian Rupee ahead.
Meanwhile, the oil price has turned sideways after a recovery move from below $76.50. On Wednesday, the oil price plunged after the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a build-up of oil stockpiles by 4.14M for the week ending January 27. It is worth noting that India is one of the leading importers of oil and lower oil price support the Indian rupee.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.8305
|Today Daily Change
|0.0651
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|81.7654
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.6004
|Daily SMA50
|82.0555
|Daily SMA100
|81.8841
|Daily SMA200
|80.2836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.0409
|Previous Daily Low
|81.5032
|Previous Weekly High
|81.7795
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.8822
|Previous Monthly High
|83.072
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.7086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.8355
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.4988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.2322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.9611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.0365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.5742
