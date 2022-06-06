- USD/INR remains sold-off into the oil price retreat and easing USD.
- Wednesday’s RBI meeting remains focus, with another rate hike due.
- Bullish 21-DMA could rescue bulls, as RSI still remains above the midline.
USD/INR is reversing Friday’s rally, having met resistance near the 77.70 region, as sellers remain in control so far this Monday.
The Indian rupee benefits from the retreat in oil prices while a pause in the US dollar rebound across the board also collaborates with the renewed downside in the pair.
The dollar eases amid the upbeat market mood, as Beijing is set on a gradual covid reopening path this week. The pullback in oil prices is also helping calm the market nerves.
The spot rallied hard on Friday, tracking the dollar gains after the US labor market report eased market concerns over an economic slowdown.
All eyes remain on Wednesday’s Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision for the next big move in the USD/INR pair.
Technically, USD/INR is looking to retest the bullish 21- Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 77.54 on its way south once again.
If the latter is cleared on a sustained basis, then a drop towards Friday’s low of 77.38 will be inevitable.
The last line of defense for bulls is seen at the round figure of 77.00.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south but remains well above the midline, suggesting that the retreat appears capped.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Alternatively, if the 21-DMA support holds fort, then a rebound towards the previous week’s high of 77.73 will be in the offing.
The next critical resistance is aligned at 77.89, which is the falling trendline hurdle.
USD/INR: Additional levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.6414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0530
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|77.6944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.5386
|Daily SMA50
|76.7321
|Daily SMA100
|76.0716
|Daily SMA200
|75.3051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.7323
|Previous Daily Low
|77.3791
|Previous Weekly High
|77.9419
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|78.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.9846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.5974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.4716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.2487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.1184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.8248
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.9551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.178
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
