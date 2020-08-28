USD/INR Price New: Indian rupee hits five-month tops, eyes 73.00

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR charts bear flag breakdown on 15-minutes chart.
  • The spot looks to test the 73 support in the coming days.
  • Dollar supply, foreign inflows into Indian equities weigh.

USD/INR falls for the third straight session on Friday, hitting the lowest levels since March 2020 at 73.28.

The sell-off in the spot is mainly driven by the relentless bearish pressure seen on the US dollar against its main peers after the Fed Chair Powell announced a new monetary policy framework to to ensure economic recovery and job creation.

Further, the surge in the foreign fund inflows into the Indian equity markets boosted the rupee, exacerbating the pain in the cross.

As observed in the 15-minutes chart, a bear flag formation is confirmed after USD/INR broke below the rising trendline (pattern) support at 73.38.

The bearish breakdown opens floors for a test of the pattern target at around 72.80 levels in the coming days. Ahead of that level, the sellers will aim for the 73 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced-off the oversold region, although holds in the bearish territory below 50.00. This indicates that there is more room to the downside.

Alternatively, any pullback could face stiff resistance at 73.50, the confluence of the bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 15-minutes chart and the pattern’s upside barrier.

Should the bulls manage to recapture the latter, a test of the 50-SMA at 73.73 cannot be ruled out.

USD/INR: 15-minutes chart

USD/INR: Additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 73.30
Today Daily Change -0.4564
Today Daily Change % -0.62
Today daily open 73.7799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.7332
Daily SMA50 74.9695
Daily SMA100 75.4155
Daily SMA200 73.8958
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.3612
Previous Daily Low 73.7608
Previous Weekly High 75.1452
Previous Weekly Low 74.559
Previous Monthly High 75.6224
Previous Monthly Low 74.5052
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.9902
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.1319
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5734
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.3669
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.9729
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.1738
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.5678
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.7743

 

 

