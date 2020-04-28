USD/INR Price Analysis: Key indicator reports strongest bearish bias since December

- USD/INR's momentum indicator shows a downward move is gathering pace.
- Stochastic, too, shows a bearish bias and suggests scope for a notable pullback.
The path of least resistance for USD/INR appears to be on the downside, as a key indicator is reporting the strongest bearish bias since mid-December.
The MACD histogram, a technical tool used to identify trend changes and trend strength, is printing a negative value of 0.1396, the lowest since Dec. 12. A crossover below zero represents bearish reversal and deeper bars below the zero line indicate a strengthening of the downward momentum.
The MACD is printing a deeper bar for the third straight session. With the bearish momentum gathering pace, USD/INR risks falling 75.845 below (April 23 low). That would establish a lower highs, lower lows pattern, and confirm a bullish-to-bearish trend change on the daily chart.
The slow stochastic oscillator is also reporting bearish conditions below a below-50 print. That said, the bearish bias would weaken if the spot finds acceptance above 76.4050 (April 24 high).
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|76.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.2228
|Daily SMA50
|74.7145
|Daily SMA100
|72.9633
|Daily SMA200
|72.0429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.34
|Previous Daily Low
|76.11
|Previous Weekly High
|77.0105
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.8245
|Previous Monthly High
|77.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.9975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.1979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.0333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.9567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.8033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.2633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.4167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.4933
