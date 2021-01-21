USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee eyes gains

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

USD/INR carved out a red marubozu candle on Wednesday, indicating strong bearish sentiment and scope for continued gains in the Indian rupee. 

The pair also violated support of trendline connecting Jan. 4 and Jan. 14 lows with a close at 72.91 on Wednesday. The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index. 

As such, the Sept. 1 low of 72.76 could be put to the test soon. On the higher side, a close above the lower high of 73.58 created on Jan. 11 is needed to confirm a short-term bullish reversal. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 72.9496
Today Daily Change 0.0367
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 72.9129
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.2495
Daily SMA50 73.6467
Daily SMA100 73.6628
Daily SMA200 74.4793
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.1965
Previous Daily Low 72.8916
Previous Weekly High 73.569
Previous Weekly Low 72.9795
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.0081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.8042
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.6955
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.4993
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.109
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.3052
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.4139

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY keeps range above 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY keeps range above 103.50 after BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY holds its range above 103.50, as markets ignore the BOJ's downgrade to its economic assessment. The BOJ kept its monetary policy steady, as expected. Amid the upbeat market mood, the spot remains undermined by broad-based US dollar weakness. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

AUD/USD eyes 0.78 amid upbeat Australian jobs data

Australia's upbeat jobs data impresses the AUD bulls, driving AUD/USD towards 0.7800. Australia's jobless rate ticked lower to 6.6% in December to hit the lowest level since April. Stimulus hopes-driven risk-on mood and broad US dollar weakness also underpin the spot. 

AUD/USD News

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold bulls take a breather after biggest daily gain since Jan. 4

Gold trades near $1,870 in Asia, having jumped 1.7% on Wednesday. Gold is consolidating on Wednesday's gains, with investors expecting that the new US President Joe Biden would boost stimulus to counter the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. 

Gold news

President Joe Biden: The markets and the first 100 days

President Joe Biden: The markets and the first 100 days

Four years have passed, and now we usher in a new United States President: Joe Biden. A complete U-turn from what Donald Trump stood for. Nationalism is now replaced with Progressive politics.

Read more

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields

It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures