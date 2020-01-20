USD/INR Price Analysis: Holds steady above 71.00 handle, lacks follow-through

  • USD/INR edged higher for the third consecutive session on Monday.
  • Bulls await a sustained move beyond 71.25-30 horizontal resistance.

The USD/INR cross edged higher for the third consecutive session on Monday and built on its recent bounce from one-month lows, or the very important 200-day SMA.

The cross held above the 71.00 handle through the mid-European session, albeit seemed struggling to make it through the 71.25-30 horizontal support-turned-resistance zone.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have recovered from the negative territory but are still far from gaining strong positive traction, warranting some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move towards the 71.55-60 region.

On the flip side, the pair might show some resilience below the 71.00 handle and any subsequent fall should continue to attract some dip-buying interest near the 70.65-60 support zone.

USD/INR daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.0791
Today Daily Change 0.0405
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 71.0386
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2488
Daily SMA50 71.3455
Daily SMA100 71.2548
Daily SMA200 70.516
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.27
Previous Daily Low 70.89
Previous Weekly High 71.27
Previous Weekly Low 70.5875
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.1248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.0352
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8624
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6862
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4824
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.2424
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.4462
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.6224

 

 

