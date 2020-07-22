- USD/INR has dropped by over 1% in the past five days.
- The INR could appreciate further to 74.00 per US dollar.
USD/INR looks south, having declined from 75.37 to 74.528 over the past five trading days.
The daily chart shows head-and-shoulders breakdown and lower highs, lower lows setup. The 5- and 10-day simple moving averages (SMA) are trending south, indicating a bearish setup. Further, the 50- and 100-day SMAs have produced a bearish crossover.
As such, the odds appear stacked in favor of a deeper drop to 74.00. A violation there would expose the 200-day SMA currently located at 73.4318.
A close above the 10-day SMA at 74.98 is needed to invalidate the bearish setup.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.5352
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|74.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.1257
|Daily SMA50
|75.4837
|Daily SMA100
|75.5003
|Daily SMA200
|73.4219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.86
|Previous Daily Low
|74.5206
|Previous Weekly High
|75.575
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.8976
|Previous Monthly High
|76.5076
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.9786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.6502
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.7303
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.4204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.3007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.0809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.7598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.9796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.0993
