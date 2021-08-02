USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls face resistance near 74.50

- USD/INR looks to extend gains on Monday in the Asian trading session.
- Bulls face stiff resistance near the 74.50 critical resistance area.
- Momentum oscillators hold onto an overbought zone with a negative bias.
USD/INR edges marginally higher in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair confide in a narrow trade band.
At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 74.70, up 0.03% for the day.
USD/INR daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating in a broader trading range of 74.10 and 74.80 for the previous month.
A sustained move above the intraday high would strengthen the upward price action further. The bulls would march toward the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) 74.55.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades consistently above the midline, which indicates the upward movement might be continued for some time until it fell below the central line.
In doing so, the bulls would attempt to recapture the high of July 20 at 75.00.
A daily close above the psychological mark 75.00, would ask for the levels last seen in April. USD/INR bulls would reclaim the high of April 22 at 75.43.
Alternatively, if price slips below the session’s low, it could move back to the previous day’s low of 74.24.
A break of the lower trendline of the rectangle price pattern would amplify the selling pressure in the pair toward the June 18 low of 73.82.
The market participants would then aim for the 73.50 horizontal support level.
USD/INR additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.40
|Today Daily Change
|0.0283
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|74.3793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.5399
|Daily SMA50
|73.9094
|Daily SMA100
|73.8026
|Daily SMA200
|73.621
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.612
|Previous Daily Low
|74.2468
|Previous Weekly High
|74.612
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.4725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.3863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.0474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.5786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.9439
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
