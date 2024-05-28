- Indian Rupee struggles to gain ground on Tuesday.
- The concerns surrounding India’s upcoming election created a tailwind for USD/INR.
- Traders await India’s Q4 GDP and US PCE inflation data, which are due on Friday.
Indian Rupee (INR) trades in negative territory on Tuesday, despite the softer US dollar (USD). Speculative flows have slowed as investors are hesitant to place large bets and await the outcome of India's general elections on June 4. Furthermore, the rise in crude oil exerts some selling pressure on the INR as India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.
Investors will closely monitor the release of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Friday, which is estimated to moderate to 6.7% in Q4 from the previous reading of 8.4%. In case of weaker-than-expected growth, this could exert some pressure on the Indian Rupee. On the US docket, the final reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for April will be in the spotlight on Friday. The hotter-than-expected PCE inflation data could lower the expectation of Fed rate cuts and boost the Greenback.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee edges lower due to uncertainties and higher oil prices
- Indian equity indices registered strong gains, with BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 hitting fresh record highs but ended the session in the red.
- Despite negative foreign fund flows in most emerging markets, India continues to attract large investments, owing to strong ETF inflows and positive investor sentiment, according to research by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).
- India's economy is likely to grow at its slowest pace in a year in the first quarter due to weak demand, according to a Reuters poll.
- Gazan officials said on Monday that an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah. Global leaders called for the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel's attacks, per Reuters.
- Investors are now pricing in 34 basis points (bps) of the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut over 2024, down from nearly 50 bps of cuts expected earlier this month.
- The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), is estimated to show an increase of 0.3% MoM and 2.8% YoY in April.
Technical analysis: USD/INR turns bearish on the daily chart
The Indian Rupee trades softer on the day. The USD/INR pair resumes a bearish outlook after breaking below the neckline of the Head and Shoulders pattern last week. The path of least resistance is to the downside as the pair holds below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart, and the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bearish territory around 37.80.
The potential upside barrier for USD/INR will emerge near the support-turned-resistance level and the 100-day EMA at 83.20. Sustained rallies could expose a high of May 13 at 83.54 en route to a high of April 17 at 83.72, and then the 84.00 psychological level.
On the downside, a decisive break below the 83.00 round mark could drag the pair to the next downside target near a low of January 15 at 82.78. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of March 11 at 82.65.
US Dollar price in the last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.15%
|-0.49%
|0.02%
|0.17%
|0.32%
|-0.84%
|0.19%
|EUR
|0.15%
|-0.35%
|0.15%
|0.31%
|0.44%
|-0.70%
|0.34%
|GBP
|0.49%
|0.35%
|0.51%
|0.65%
|0.79%
|-0.35%
|0.69%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.51%
|0.15%
|0.28%
|-0.85%
|0.19%
|AUD
|-0.19%
|-0.34%
|-0.68%
|-0.17%
|0.13%
|-1.03%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.32%
|-0.44%
|-0.78%
|-0.29%
|-0.11%
|-1.14%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|0.81%
|0.67%
|0.34%
|0.84%
|0.98%
|1.13%
|1.02%
|CHF
|-0.22%
|-0.37%
|-0.70%
|-0.20%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|-1.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBI FAQs
The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is '..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.
The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.
Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation
EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows
Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.