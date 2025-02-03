USD/INR surges as Trump signs orders imposing tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.

The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.

The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is "..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.

The Indian Rupee trades on a weaker note on the day. The USD/INR pair maintains a constructive outlook on the daily chart as the price is above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The upward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is located above the midline near 63.20, suggesting that the support is likely to hold rather than break. The 87.00 psychological mark acts as a first upside barrier for the pair. Sustained gains above this level could see a run to 87.50. On the other hand, the initial support level emerges at 86.51, the low of January 31. A decisive break below this level could expose 86.31, the low of January 28.

The Indian Rupee (INR) tumbles to a fresh all-time low on Monday. Trump’s announcement of the imposition of tariffs on major trading partners including China, Canada, and Mexico exert some selling pressure on the local currency. Additionally, the stronger US Dollar (USD), persistent foreign institutional investors (FIIs) outflows, and risk-off sentiment contribute to the INR’s downside. On the other hand, the foreign exchange intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should defend the Rupee and cap its downside. Later on Monday, traders will keep an eye on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for January.

