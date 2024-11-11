- The Indian Rupee trades sideways in Monday’s Asian session.
- Foreign equity inflows drag the INR lower, but lower crude oil prices and likely RBI intervention could cap its downside.
- Investors brace for India’s October CPI inflation report, which is due on Tuesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) holds steady on Monday after falling to a record low in the previous session. The local currency remains vulnerable amid the sustained outflows from local stocks and expectations of a stronger Greenback and higher US bond yields after Donald Trump won the US election.
On the other hand, the decline in crude oil prices might help limit the INR’s losses as India is the world's third-largest oil consumer. Additionally, the routine intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell USD might prevent the INR from significant depreciation in the near term. Traders will keep an eye on India’s October Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Tuesday. On the US docket, the CPI inflation report will be released on Wednesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee trades flat amid multiple headwinds
- Foreign investors have withdrawn more than $1.5 billion from Indian equities so far in November, adding to the $11 billion outflow in October.
- "The pace of foreign equity outflows remains the primary factor determining the trajectory of the USD/INR. However, it is still premature to expect foreign equity outflows from India to end,” noted Societe Generale.
- The Indian CPI inflation is expected to rise to 5.80% YoY in October from 5.49% in September.
- The preliminary University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 73.0 in November from 70.5 in October, better than the market expectation of 71.0. This figure is the highest in seven months.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the US economy has remained remarkably strong as the Fed progressed in beating back inflation, but the US central bank was still “not all the way home,” per Bloomberg.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR’s constructive outlook remains in place, eyes on overbought RSI
The Indian Rupee trades on a flat note on the day. The bullish outlook of the USD/INR pair remains in play, with the pair holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. However, additional consolidation should not be ruled out before positioning for any short-term USD/INR appreciation as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is over the midline near 77.75, indicating an overbought condition.
A sustained buying momentum could take USD/INR to the next upside barrier at 84.50. Further north, the next hurdle emerges at the 85.00 psychological level.
On the downside, a move below the lower limit of the trend channel and the high of October 11 in the 84.05-84.10 zone could pave the way for a selloff to 83.83, the 100-day EMA. The additional downside level to watch is 83.46, the low of September 24.
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped at 0.6600 on China concerns
AUD/USD pares back gains in Asian trading on Monday, keeping the green below 0.6600. Soft Chinese inflation data and potential Trump tariffs on China sag investors' confidence and check the pair's upside amid light trading on a US holiday.
USD/JPY regains 153.00 and beyond on BoJ rate hike uncertainty
USD/JPY is rallying hard on the 153.00 level early Monday, as the Japanese Yen is sold off into the BoJ summary, which showed that policymakers were divided on rate hike timing. Japan's PM Ishiba faces a leadership vote, which adds another layer of uncertainty and weighs on the JPY.
Gold eyes more pain stepping into the US inflation week
Gold price has opened a new week on the back foot below $2,700, looking to extend its three-week losing streak. Rebounding US Treasury bond yields and China’s economic concerns offset a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, exerting additional downside pressure on Gold price.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets. On the monetary front a number of policymakers from various central banks are scheduled to speak at some point or the other.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.