USD/INR gains traction above 83.00, eyes on US PMI ahead of RBI rate decision

USD/INR holds positive ground around 83.15 during the Asian session on Monday. The uptick of the pair is supported by the stronger US dollar (USD) and the higher-for-longer rate narrative in the US. Investors await the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate decision, which is expected to keep the policy repo rate steady on Friday. RBI will begin its three-day meeting on Wednesday and the interest rate decision will be announced on Friday. RBI is likely to maintain a status quo on interest rates for the fourth consecutive time at its upcoming monetary policy meeting. Due to elevated retail inflation and global factors, including high crude oil prices , the benchmark repo rate was raised to 6.5% in February and remained unchanged since then On the USD front, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank is at or near peak for the federal funds rate while mentioning that the Fed will need a restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals. Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that the central bank holding steady at the September FOMC meeting was appropriate and Fed has time to see data before deciding what’s next for rates. About the data on Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 3.5% YoY in August from the previous month of 3.4%, in line with the market estimation. The annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, meeting the expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the Core PCE Price Index rose by 0.4% and 0.1% MoM, respectively. Both of these figures came in below the market estimations. Traders will take cues from the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the American session on Monday. The hawkish comments from officials could boost the US Dollar (USD) and act as a tailwind for USD/INR. Market players will monitor the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September due on Monday, followed by the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. Later this week, S&P Global India Services PMI for September will be released on Thursday. On Friday, RBI will announce the monetary policy decision. These figures could give a clear direction of the USD/INR pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.