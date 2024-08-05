- The Indian Rupee loses momentum in Monday’s Asian session.
- The risk-off sentiment, significant foreign outflows and US Dollar demand exert selling pressure on INR.
- The US ISM Services PMI data for July will be in the spotlight on Monday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) remains under pressure after falling to an all-time low at the open on Monday. The sell-off of the INR is backed by the risk-off environment, foreign outflows from India and other emerging markets, and US Dollar (USD) demand from importers. However, the FOMC’s dovish hold and weaker US July employment data might weigh on the Greenback and cap the pair’s upside. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to intervene foreign exchange market to prevent the local currency from depreciating.
Looking ahead, investors will monitor the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Monday, which is projected to improve to 51.0 in July from 48.8 in June. On Wednesday, the RBI interest rate decision will take centre stage, with no change in rate expected.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains vulnerable amid multiple headwinds
- Indian HSBC Services PMI declined to 60.3 in July from 60.5 in the previous reading, weaker than the 61.6 estimated.
- "Service sector activity rose at a slightly slower pace in July, with new business increasing further, primarily driven by domestic demand. Looking ahead, services firms remained optimistic about the outlook for the year-ahead," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 114K in July, down from the revised-lower-figure of 179K in June and below the estimate of 185K, the Labor Department reported on Friday.
- The US Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% in July from 4.1% in June, the highest level since November 2021.
- The Average Hourly Earnings eased to 0.2% month-over-month in the same reported period, below the market consensus of 0.3%. On an annual basis, the figure decreased to 3.6% from the previous reading of 3.8%.
- Financial markets have priced in nearly 74% odds for a 50 basis-point (bps) cut by the Fed at the September FOMC meeting.
Technical analysis: USD/INR’s bullish bias maintains strength
Indian Rupee weakens on the day. The positive stance of the USD/INR remains intact, with the pair holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and being supported by the uptrend line since June 3 on the daily chart. The upward momentum is also underpinned by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 65.0, suggesting a further upside looks favourable.
A decisive bullish breakout above the all-time high of 83.85 will attract some buyers to the 84.00 psychological level, followed by 83.50.
The first downside target emerges near the uptrend line around 83.75. A breach of this level will see a drop to 83.51, a low of July 12. The potential support level to watch is 83.47, the 100-day EMA.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
