- The Indian Rupee weakens near a record low in Friday’s Asian session.
- A negative trend in domestic equities and rising USD demand from importers weigh on the INR.
- India’s Federal Fiscal Deficit for October and GDP growth data for Q2 FY25 will be released later on Friday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) extends its decline near its all-time low on Friday. The rise in US Treasury bond yields, the month-end US Dollar (USD) demand and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) selling domestic equities exert some selling pressure on the local currency. Despite these challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to routinely intervene in the foreign exchange (forex) market by selling USD to prevent the INR from depreciating amidst global volatility.
Later on Friday, India's Federal Fiscal Deficit for October and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth data for the July-September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25) will be in the spotlight. If the GDP report shows a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could help limit the INR's losses.
Indian Rupee seems vulnerable amid multiple headwinds
- Foreign investors withdrew nearly $1.4 billion from Indian equities on Thursday, preliminary exchange data showed, spurring a 1.5% fall in the BSE Sensex index. These investors took out $11 billion from Indian equities last month.
- India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is estimated to align with the RBI's target of 7.0% for the second quarter of FY25.
- India's economy is likely to grow at its slowest pace in one and a half years in the three months to the end of September as weak consumption offsets a strong recovery in government spending, according to a Reuters poll.
- The RBI is set to hold interest rates on December 6 due to a sharp rise in consumer inflation, per Reuters.
- The markets now see nearly a 66.5% chance that the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point in December, up from 55.7% before the PCE data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
USD/INR maintains the bullish sentiment in the longer term
The Indian Rupee softens on the day. The strong uptrend of the USD/INR pair prevails, with the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands above the midline near 62.90, suggesting that the support is likely to hold rather than break.
In the bullish case, the crucial resistance level emerges at the 84.50-84.55 region. Consistent trading above this level could attract enough momentum traders to push USD/INR to the 85.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, sustained trading below the lower limit of the trend channel of 84.27 could open the possibility of a retest of 83.96, the 100-day EMA. A break below the mentioned level could lead to a downside breakout. The next support level to watch is 83.65, the low of August 1.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises back above 0.6500 after hawkish RBA Bullock's comments
AUD/USD edges higher to regain 0.6500 in Asian trading on Friday. The pair capitalizes on upbeat Australian Private Capex data for October and hawkish comments from RBA Governor Bullock. A broadly muted US Dollar also aids the Aussie's uptick amid light trading.
USD/JPY extends sell-off to near 150.00 after hot Tokyo CPI
USD/JPY extends sell-off to test 150.00 in Friday's Asian session following the release of hotter-than-expected November inflation figures from Tokyo, Japan’s capital. The data strengthens the case for another BoJ rate hike in December, sending the Japanese Yen through the roof.
Gold recovery faces healthy resistance; will buyers succeed?
Gold price extends its gradual recovery mode and tests the critical $2,670 resistance early Friday, having hit a weekly low of $2,605 on Tuesday. A broadly subdued US Dollar (USD) performance alongside the US Treasury bond yields lend support to the Gold price upswing.
ASI's FET rallies following earn-and-burn mechanism launch
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) saw double-digit gains on Thursday after it announced plans to burn up to 100 million tokens as part of its Earn-and-Burn mechanism, set to begin in December.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.