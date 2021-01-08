One-month risk reversal on USD/INR, a gauge of calls to puts, has jumped to 0.325 from 0.0 this week, indicating increased demand for call options or bullish bets.

A positive number indicates that call options are drawing higher prices (bids) than puts or bearish bets.

Investors look to be adding bets to position for weakness in the Indian rupee. USD/INR jumped 0.47% to 73.46 on Thursday.

