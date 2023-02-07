USD Index Price Analysis: Further upside targets the 2023 high at 105.60

- The index adds to the ongoing rebound and approaches 104.00.
- Gains could now accelerate to the 105.60 region in the near term.
The dollar’s march north remains unabated on Tuesday and encourages DXY to challenge the 55-day SMA near 103.80.
In the near term, further gains appear in the pipeline while above the 3-month support line near 101.90. That said, the next target of note now emerges at the 2023 peak at 105.63 recorded on January 6.
In the longer run, while below the 200-day SMA at 106.45, the outlook for the index remains negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.7
|Today Daily Change
|40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|103.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.27
|Daily SMA50
|103.59
|Daily SMA100
|106.45
|Daily SMA200
|106.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.77
|Previous Daily Low
|103.01
|Previous Weekly High
|103.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|100.81
|Previous Monthly High
|105.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.69
