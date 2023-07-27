USD Index Price Analysis: Another test of 100.00 now looks likely

  • DXY keeps the bearish note unchanged below 101.00.
  • A deeper pullback could revisit the key 100.00 zone.

DXY drops for the third straight session and breaches the key support at 101.00 the figure to print new multi-day lows.

The continuation of the downward bias could initially drag the index to the 100.00 neighbourhood. The loss of the latter should leave the dollar vulnerable to a potential test of the 2023 low near 99.50 (July 14).

Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA at 103.83 the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.65
Today Daily Change 55
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 101.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 101.54
Daily SMA50 102.62
Daily SMA100 102.49
Daily SMA200 103.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 101.44
Previous Daily Low 100.86
Previous Weekly High 101.19
Previous Weekly Low 99.57
Previous Monthly High 104.5
Previous Monthly Low 101.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 100.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.93

 

 

ECB raises rates by the expected 25 bps, Lagarde holds the key – LIVE

ECB raises rates by the expected 25 bps, Lagarde holds the key – LIVE

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised key rates by 25 bps in July, as widely expected. EUR/USD falls on 'sell the fact' trading and minor tweak in the policy statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments are eagerly awaited for clarity on the policy outlook.

GBP/USD turns negative below 1.2950 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD turns negative below 1.2950 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD is reversing from over one-week highs to turn negative below 1.2950 in the early American trading. The US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair amid diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE. Focus on US GDP data. 

Gold price drops toward $1,970 after ECB rate hike

Gold price drops toward $1,970 after ECB rate hike

Gold price is falling back toward the $1,970, having failed to resist above the $1,980 level after the ECB delivered the expected 25 bps rate hike at its July meeting. The US Dollar is recovering ground ahead of the US GDP release, adding to the weight on Gold price. 

BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC

BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC

Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.

Shell share price slips as profits fall short

Shell share price slips as profits fall short

The Shell share price has seen its share price decline from the levels we saw earlier this year, as lower oil and gas prices weighed on expectations when it came to revenues, as well as profits.

