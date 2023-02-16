USD Index Price Analysis: Above 104.00 comes the YTD high near 105.60

- The index keeps the choppiness well and sound below 104.00.
- A move beyond the monthly high at 104.11 exposes extra gains.
DXY sees its recent marked uptick to new monthly highs past the 104.00 mark somewhat trimmed on Thursday.
The ongoing price action leaves the door open to the continuation of the consolidative note for the time being. Occasional bouts of strength, however, should face the February high at 104.11 (February 15) as the immediate hurdle, while the trespass of this level could open the door to a potential challenge of the 2023 top at 105.63 (January 6) in the relatively near term.
In the longer run, while below the 200-day SMA at 106.44, the outlook for the index remains negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.68
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|103.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.56
|Daily SMA50
|103.37
|Daily SMA100
|105.79
|Daily SMA200
|106.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.11
|Previous Daily Low
|103.16
|Previous Weekly High
|103.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.64
|Previous Monthly High
|105.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
