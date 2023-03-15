USD Index: Price action remains inconclusive below 104.00 ahead of data

- The index navigates within a narrow range around 103.70.
- US yields remain mixed following the recent shar pullback.
- Producer Prices, Retail Sales take centre stage later on Tuesday.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), advances marginally and hovers around the 103.70/80 band ahead of the opening bell in the euro area.
USD Index now looks at data
The index keeps the inconclusive trade in the lower end of the weekly range south of 104.00 the figure amidst some tepid recovery in yields in the short end of the curve amidst firmer bets of a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed at the March 22 event.
On the latter, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees the probability of a 25 bps rate raise at nearly 82%, from around 215 a week ago.
In the meantime, investors remain cautious and continue to closely follow the aftermath of the SVB collapse and its potential effects on the Fed’s decision on interest rates next week.
In the US docket, Producer Prices and Retail Sales will be in the limelight followed by MBA Mortgage Applications, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Business Inventories, the NAHB Housing Market Index and TIC Flows.
What to look for around USD
The index remains under pressure and attempts to put further distance from recent multi-week lows near 103.50 seen earlier in the week.
The latest results from the US jobs report coupled with the ongoing effervescence around the US banking system threat the greenback and collaborate with investors’ view of a 25 bps rate hike at the March gathering, all sponsoring the corrective decline in the USD Index (DXY) from last week’s 2023 highs in the boundaries of the 106.00 region to Monday’s 103.50 zone.
So far, the index remains under pressure against the backdrop of reinvigorated bets of a Fed’s pivot in the short-term horizon. However, the still elevated inflation and the resilience of the US economy continue to play against that view.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Producer Prices, Retail Sales, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, TIC Flows (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims, Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index (Thursday) – Industrial Production, Flash Michigan Consumer Sentiment, CB Leading Index (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Persistent narrative for a Fed’s tighter-for-longer stance. Terminal rates near 5.5%? Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.05% at 103.73 and faces the next hurdle at 105.88 (2023 high March 8) seconded by 106.63 (200-day SMA) and then 107.19 (weekly high November 30 2022). On the flip side, the breakdown of 103.48 (monthly low March 13) would open the door to 102.58 (weekly low February 14) and finally 100.82 (2023 low February 2).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 ahead of EU/US data
EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.0700 in early Europe. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid increased odds of a 25 bps March Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, fears calm over the SVB fallout but EUR/USD fails to capitalize ahead of Eurozone and US data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2150, UK Budget in focus
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2150 in the early European morning. Risk tone remains calmer amid the ebbing US banking crisis while the US Dollar attempts a bounce on higher Treasury bond yields UK Budget report and US data awaited.
Gold reverses from a jungle of resistances below $1,925
Gold price extends pullback from six-week high as yield curve inversion defends USD bulls. Gold clings to $1,900 confluence, failure to cross $1,925 hurdle keep bears hopeful.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.