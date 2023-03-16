USD Index could rally wrongly if financial conditions deteriorate further – ING

The US Dollar Index, which rose more than 1% on Wednesday, stages a technical correction and trades in negative territory. Confidence crisis may spark the wrong kind of Dollar rally, economists at ING report.
Another nervous day in FX markets
“Expecting another nervous day in FX markets, we suspect investors will want to hang onto defensive trades such as long Japanese Yen on the crosses and probably long Dollar balances in case financial conditions deteriorate further.”
“Expect DXY to remain highly volatile in a 104-106 range – but the upside could come into focus (for the wrong reasons) if stress in the Dollar wholesale funding market were to spike again.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0600 on Credit Suisse relief, ECB in focus
EUR/USD is extending the recovery gains above 1.0600 in the European session. The pair is finding its feet amid a positive shift in the risk sentiment, as fears ebb over the Credit Suisse crisis. All eyes remain on the ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD re-attempts 1.2100 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing to near 1.2100 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is losing ground amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, helped by encouraging news about Credit Suisse. Markets look forward to the ECB decision and the US data.
Gold grinds near $1,925 hurdle amid sluggish yields
Gold fades upside momentum despite recently bouncing off intraday low to $1,908 during early Thursday. The precious metal justifies the previous day’s failure to cross the $1,923 key hurdle while also taking clues from the market’s indecision amid looming fears of financial market distress.
SEC and CFTC at loggerheads over crypto jurisdictional rights
Whether a cryptocurrency is a ‘security’ or a ‘commodity’ is under debate amongst different regulatory bodies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) thinks that all Proof-of-Stake tokens and digital assets should be treated as securities.
ECB Preview: Banking jitters give arguments for doves Premium
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its monetary policy decision at 13:15 GMT. Later, at 13:45 GMT, ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a press conference.