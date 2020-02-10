USD/IDR sits at multi-day tops, as Indonesia Q4 current account deficit widens to 2.84%

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

According to the latest data published by the Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, the country’s current account deficit widened further in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Key Details

Indonesia reported an $8.1 billion (bln) current account deficit in October-December, equivalent to 2.84% of gross domestic product (GDP), from a 2.7% gap in the previous quarter.

Q4 2019 balance of payments at $4.3 bln, vs. -$0.05 bln in Q3.

Full-year 2019 balance of payments at $4.7 bln surplus vs. 2018's deficit of $7.1 bln.

Full-year 2019 current account balance was -2.72% of GDP, vs revised 2.94% deficit in 2018.

USD/IDR sits at multi-day high

Amid growing China coronavirus concerns and widening Indonesia’s current account deficit, the Indonesian rupiah remains on the offers so far this Monday. USD/IDR trades at 13,717, having posted a new three-day high at 13,722.50 in the last minutes.

Markets look forward to the country’s Retail Trade report due later in the session ahead.

USD/IDR Technical levels to watch

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 13717.0
Today Daily Change -24.7000
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 13740
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13674.425
Daily SMA50 13842.7189
Daily SMA100 13972.0665
Daily SMA200 14085.1092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13785.5
Previous Daily Low 13620
Previous Weekly High 13834.218
Previous Weekly Low 13600
Previous Monthly High 14023
Previous Monthly Low 13217.378
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13722.279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13683.221
Daily Pivot Point S1 13644.8333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13549.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13479.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 13810.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 13880.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 13975.8333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

