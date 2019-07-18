USD/IDR: Rupiah strengthens despite Bank Indonesia’s rate cut

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

At its July monetary policy meeting on Thursday, Indonesia’s central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI), slashed its 7-day reverse repo rate by 25bps to 5.75%, as widely expected.

The latest Reuters poll showed that 23 of 33 analysts predicted BI will make a 25-basis point trim in the benchmark 7-day reverse repo rate to 5.75% - which would be the first cut since September 2017.

The central bank Governor noted that several central banks have pursued dovish monetary policies, including the Fed.

Additional Comments:

Q2 GDP growth seen at same pace with Q1.

2019 economic growth seen at below midpoint of 5.0-5.4% outlook.

Efforts to support domestic demand needed to mitigate falling exports.

To work with other authorities to lift economic growth.

2019 c/a deficit seen at 2.5%-3% of GDP, below 2018's.

Sees y/y inflation at end-2019 below midpoint of 2.5-4.5% target range.

To pursue accommodative macroprudential policy to support lending growth.

On the dovish decision by the Indonesian central bank, the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) strengthened against its American counterpart, pushing the USD/IDR cross to daily lows of 13,925 before recovering now to 13,950 levels.

USD/IDR Technical Levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 13950.0
Today Daily Change -20.2500
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 13960.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14097.58
Daily SMA50 14245.873
Daily SMA100 14215.122
Daily SMA200 14346.563
Levels
Previous Daily High 14012.5
Previous Daily Low 13930
Previous Weekly High 14240
Previous Weekly Low 13973
Previous Monthly High 14418
Previous Monthly Low 13746
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13980.985
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13961.515
Daily Pivot Point S1 13922.8333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13885.1667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13840.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14005.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14050.1667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14087.8333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1240 amid falling Treasury yields

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1240 amid falling Treasury yields

EUR/USD is seen consolidating the recent recovery near 1.1240 region, supported by falling Treasury yields, as the chances of aggressive Fed rate cuts rise. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps to 1.2470 on EU Barnier's comments

GBP/USD jumps to 1.2470 on EU Barnier's comments

The GBP bulls regained poise after EU's Barnier showed readiness to work on the Irish border issue. GBP/USD jumped to daily highs of 1.2472 before reversing quickly to 1.2460 region. Focus on UK retail sales.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows

USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows

Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further slide near the recent trading range resistance breakpoint

Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further slide near the recent trading range resistance breakpoint

With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.

Gold News

Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy

Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy

The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  