USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah attempts another recovery from 200-day EMA

  • USD/IDR recedes from the key EMA for the sixth time in last one week.
  • 21-day EMA, monthly support line on the bears’ radar.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of January-April rise adds to the upside barriers.

USD/IDR prints 0.35% intraday losses while declining to 14,483 during the early Monday morning in Asia. The quote’s latest weakness marks another failure to cross 200-day EMA despite bullish MACD signals. As a result, sellers are rolling up their sleeves for fresh entries.

Though, a 21-day EMA level of 14,384, followed by an ascending trend line from June 09, at 14,230 now, offers strong downside support to the pair.

Should there be a clear south-run below 14,230, 14,000 round-figures and the June month low near 13,850 will return to the charts.

On the upside, the quote’s rise past-200-day EMA level of 14,543 won’t be enough to recall the buyers. The reason is the pair’s repeated pullbacks below the 14,630/35 area. Also likely to challenge the bulls will be the May 04 low near 14,680.

In a case where the USD/IDR prices manage to cross 14,680 on a daily closing basis, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,915 and 15,000 threshold can regain the market attention.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14483.55
Today Daily Change -48.9500
Today Daily Change % -0.34%
Today daily open 14532.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14192.2637
Daily SMA50 14601.9755
Daily SMA100 14866.9261
Daily SMA200 14413.1153
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14633.7
Previous Daily Low 14374.9165
Previous Weekly High 14633.7
Previous Weekly Low 14170.316
Previous Monthly High 14646.556
Previous Monthly Low 13853.0195
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14534.8447
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14473.7718
Daily Pivot Point S1 14393.711
Daily Pivot Point S2 14254.922
Daily Pivot Point S3 14134.9275
Daily Pivot Point R1 14652.4945
Daily Pivot Point R2 14772.489
Daily Pivot Point R3 14911.278

 

 

